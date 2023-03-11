X
Corn, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CORN, John D.

John D. Corn, 77, of Powder Springs, GA, went home to his Lord on March 9, 2023, and was among family at the time of his passing. The family will receive friends at Praise Tabernacle, 4052 Hiram Lithia Springs Road SW, Powder Springs, GA on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral services to follow beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 beginning at 2:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA. Condolences expressed at www.collinsfuneralhome.org.

