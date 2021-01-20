CORLEY, Ann



Mrs. Ann Corley of Palmetto passed away January 18, 2021. She was humble, beautiful, strong and courageous and deeply loved by so many. Mrs. Corley was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rosemary Smith; husband, Roger Corley and sister, Judy Pritchard. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Pulliam and her husband Chris of Fairburn; son, Glenn Corley and his wife Jenny of Woodstock; brothers, Marshall Smith and his wife Kay of Villa Rica; Mike Smith and his wife Rhonda of Cumming; grandchildren, Kelly Pulliam Taylor and her husband Jesse and Greg Pulliam; great-grandchildren, Mason and Sam Taylor; father-in-law, Bob Hamil and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Kevin Page will be officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200, Silver Springs, MD 20910, www.phassociation.org. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



