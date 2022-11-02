CORKILL, Diane



Diane Dickinson Corkill, 92, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away to her Heavenly Home on October 27, 2022. Diane was born on December 27, 1929, to Donald and Thelma Dickinson in Holland, Michigan. After graduating from Fennville High School as an Honor Student in 1947, Diane studied at Michigan State University.



In 1950, Diane married the love of her life, David Corkill. They knew each other their entire lives, and Diane's baby book even marked her attendance to David's 5th birthday party. The two were married for 67 years until David passed away on July 29, 2017. They had three children and Diane took great pride in raising them.



Later in life, Diane enjoyed cooking herself 3 healthy meals a day, exercising (and making countless friends) at the local fitness center, and talking on the phone daily with family and friends. She was a social butterfly and never met a stranger, often making friends while grocery shopping at Kroger. She kept a keen eye on the stock market and current events, and loved a spirited discussion or debate on the news of the day. She was an avid "Shark Tank" fan, and was even known to catch an episode of "Breaking Bad" every once in a while.



We know that Diane is surrounded in our Lord's love, joining her parents, her husband, her beloved in-laws, Dr. Clifford and Lois Corkill, and her brother Charlie Dickinson, all who passed before her. She is survived by her son, Brad Corkill (Mary), daughter Lesley Lamb (Richard); daughter, Shelley Sweeney (Jeff); 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved, and was deeply loved in return, by all of them.



A memorial service will be held at H. M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, at 2 PM on November 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Diane's favorite charitable organizations, The Salvation Army.



