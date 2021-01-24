CORK, Tommy Dale



Tommy Dale Cork was born on January 30, 1942, in Columbus, Mississippi, to Eula Clay Cork and Elver Dale Cork. He passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 17, 2021, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, and children Mary, Monica, Matthew, and Christy.



He will be remembered as a hardworking, loving, and sociable man. He was caring and devoted to his family. A proud University of Alabama graduate who loved watching Alabama football, he used his degree to provide generously for his family. He was known as an exceptionally hard worker. Together with his wife, they crafted a beautiful home and garden. In his final days, he looked back on his life and was satisfied with the life he led. Tom's influence on the lives he touched will be forever with us and he will be greatly missed.

