CORDLE, Douglas Lanier



Mr. Douglas Lanier Cordle, age 60, of Moreland, GA passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph G. Cordle, Jr. and twin-brother, Don Cordle. He is survived by his wife, Pam Cordle of Moreland, GA; sons, Austin Cordle of Moreland, GA, Cody Cordle (Chynna) of Sharpsburg, GA; mother, Joan Cordle of Palmetto, GA; sisters, Brenda Turner (Mike) of Newnan, GA, Elaine Beatty (Chris) of Newnan, GA; grandson, Ryker Cordle; sisters-in-law, Linda Rigney (Doug) of Palmetto, GA, Patti Hughes (Terry) of Palmetto, GA, Michelle Hutcheson (Roth) of Palmetto, GA; many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Waldron. officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



