Corbin, delmar

CORBIN, Col. Delmar



Col. Delmar Corbin (Ret.) passed away on December 7, 2020 at the age of 89 in his adopted hometown of Atlanta, Georgia after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



Born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Delmar grew up as the youngest of four children. He was an outstanding two-sport athlete at Thomas Jefferson High School. He was co-captain of his football and basketball teams, as well as being named 2nd team All-State (1948) in football and 3rd team All-State (1949) in basketball. He went to the University of Iowa and played football for two seasons, including the historic trip to Miami in 1950 when they played against an undefeated University of Miami team. It was historic in nature because the Iowa Hawkeyes were the first integrated team to play against Miami. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA and from Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville) with an MBA. He was also a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and the National Defense University.



Delmar went into the US Army, where he had a long and distinguished 30-year career. He was stationed at various military bases in the US and Europe, had three tours in Vietnam where he was part of our counter offense efforts, was a Brigade Commander in Germany, and culminated his service as Post Commander at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. He earned several awards including the Legion of Merit for Meritorious Achievement and a Bronze Star Medal.



Following his stint in the Army, he entered into the private sector in Atlanta, Georgia. He served as Assistant Commissioner of Public Safety, Interim Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Cultural Affairs, and Director of the Atlanta Housing Authority.



Delmar enjoyed sports, playing golf with his friends, and spending time with his family.



Delmar was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Corbin and Pearl Givens; siblings, Earl Corbin and Mildred Gordon; former wife Olivia Corbin; and stepson, Damon (Lisa) Bostick.



He is survived by his ex-wife and lifelong companion, Sylvia; four children, Stephen (Helen), Stanley, DeLise (Jason), and Kenneth (Diana); grandchildren, Kenneth Alexander and Danielle; two stepchildren, Robin Dixon-Jones (Warren E.) and Robert Bostick; 10 step-grandchildren, Adam Nunn, Sylvia Jones, Warren E. Jones, Daniel Jones, Sam Bostick, Moriah Bostick, Jasmine Bostick, John Walsh (Theresa), Anna-Marie Walsh and Christopher Walsh; three great step-grandchildren, Eva, Maddie and Grey; his sister, Barbara Phillips; nieces, Lynda Phillips and Vicki Lynn Corbin; and nephew, Kevin Corbin.



Viewing will be December 20th from 12 PM – 6 PM with the family present from 5 PM - 6 PM at Alfonso Dawson Funeral Home, 3000 M.L.K Jr. Drive Atlanta, Georgia 30311. 404-691-3810



Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a yet to be determined date.

