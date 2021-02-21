CORBETT, Fabor Vaughn



Fabor Corbett, 68, died Feb.11, 2021, of COVID, after a month of valiant care at Northside Hospital. An Atlanta native & Norcross HS grad, she married young & moved to Berlin. Her daughter Amy Donahue was born in Atlanta. She married Bob Corbett, the love of her life, in 1982. She worked 20 years at Harrison Conference Services. Her last job was for her beloved Treasure Mart.



Her humor and sharp wit was such a gift!



Her mother, Margie died in 1965, her father, George Vaughn, in 2002. She leaves Bob, Amy Hagar,( Mark) granddaughter, Christina Corbett, grandson, Brandon Harmon, Fl., sister, Rene' Kane (Paul), stepmom, Jane (Charlie) brothers, Chris (Robin), Patrick (Leslie), Bryan, & 10 nieces & nephews.



Fabor loved her cats! If donations wish to be made, please consider a local animal shelter.



A memorial service is tentatively planned April 3rd but please check A.S. Turner for updates.

