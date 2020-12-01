CORBETT, Dewey Nelson



Dewey Nelson Corbett, 79, of Louisville, GA, died on November 27, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Cause of death was complications related to cancer.



Dewey was born in Miami, FL, and grew up in Tallahassee, FL, and Charlotte, NC. He was an Eagle Scout, and graduated with honors from Charlotte's Central High in 1959. Dewey went on to attend Georgia Tech in Atlanta, graduating in 1964 with a Master's degree in Structural Engineering.



He worked most recently at Central Steel in Louisville, GA, and also operated his own company, EnTech Services, for decades. Dewey enjoyed a variety of hobbies over the years, including beekeeping and breeding alpacas.



He was known for his generosity and kindness. Ronald Unruh, owner of Central Steel, said of Dewey that "he never had a bad word to say about anyone in the 30 years I knew him." Dewey was a devoted Methodist, and worked with church youth for many years.



Dewey was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Alvin Corbett and Elizabeth Tracy Corbett and his brother Thomas Corbett. He is survived by his two brothers Rhodes Corbett and Charles (Chuck) Corbett; his four children, Scott, Elizabeth, Tracy, and Chris Corbett; and his seven grandchildren.



Due to health precautions related to the pandemic, a celebration of his life has been deferred to 2021, specific date and location to be determined.

