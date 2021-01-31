COPELAND, Willie



Mr. Willie D. Copeland, age 79, of Kennesaw, passed Thursday, January 21, 2021. Celebration of Life Services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 11:00 AM in our chapel. Interment Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. A viewing will be held Monday, from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW. 404-691-4685



