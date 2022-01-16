COPE, Karen



Karen Cecelia Cope, was called home to Jesus at the age of 74 on January 11, 2022 in Cumming, GA.



Karen is survived by her mother, Maria Kwapisz; her sister, Kathleen Kwapisz-Russel (Jack); her brother, William Kwapisz (Joyce and niece Ashley); her son, Christopher Cope (Lauren) and her three grandchildren, Cameron, Ryan and Sierra; her Uncle Andrew Mendoza. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony "Art"Kwapisz.



Karen was born in Detroit, MI on August 1, 1947 to Maria and Art Kwapisz. She was a twin sister to Kathleen Russell and they were lovingly referred to as "The Twins" throughout most of their lives. She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Sociology and then attained a Masters of Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. Karen worked in social work, later moving to Workman's Comp for several insurance companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, attaining the position of district manager. On September 23, 1978, she welcomed her son, Christopher Cope who was the most important part of her life.



Karen was a devoted mother and had a love for living life to the fullest. In keeping with her free spirit-self and the joy of living life, she moved to her favorite place, Mexico in 2009 and resided in the small town of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, near Puerto Vallarta until 2021. As with everything and everyone in her life, she became a staple in the small community and helped so many people throughout her years there. Karen will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.



A mass and celebration of life will be held with family and friends in the coming weeks.



