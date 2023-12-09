COOR, Julia



Julia Nell (Wheeler) Coor passed away on December 4, 2023 in Lawrenceville, GA, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Eugene Coor; her parents, Marvin and Ben Wheeler, and her brothers, Don and Charles Wheeler. She is survived by her children, Charles Coor (Amy) and Jocelyn Finnegan (Brian); her grandchildren Hilary Coor (Chris Hettenkofer), Chelsea Dowty (David), Elliott Coor (Alexandra), and Clayton Finnegan; and her great-grandchildren, Claire Hettenkofer, Miles Hettenkofer, Oliver Coor, Solan Dowty, Sophie Coor, Joss Dowty, and Graham Coor.



Julia had a deep love for her family. She shared an adventuresome life with her husband Harry and they were married for 49 years until his death in 2008. She remained devoted to him for the rest of her life. She was a loving mother to her children and an active and engaged grandmother. Her great-grandchildren were a source of delight to her later in life, always able to bring a smile to her face.



If you would like to honor Julia's memory please consider a donation to one of the following: Zelda Coor Scholarship Fund c/o Louisburg College, Louisburg, NC, American Cancer Society. www.wagesandsons.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com