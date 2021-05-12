ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">COOPER, William "Bill"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">William Cooper was born August 26, 1943 and he passed away on May 5, 2021. Services entrusted to Dortch Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale, GA. 30296. Memorial service will be held on May 12, 2021 at 1 PM. </font><br/>

