X

Cooper, Norris

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COOPER, Jr., Norris

Mr. Norris Cooper, Jr., age 78, passed on March 29, 2023, at Grady Hospital, Atlanta. Norris a 1963 Graduate of Carver High School, Naval Veteran, Retired US Postal Carrier and an Original Organizer and Committee Member of the Summerhill Reunion, Inc. Funeral Service will be held at Paradise Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The viewing will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10:00 AM. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Kirk. Those left to cherish his memories are two sisters, Ruby Partee Fairley and Sandra Cooper; his companion and loving friend, Cecelia Jefferson; aunt, Louise Harper; nieces, Bineta Cooper, RI, Casandra Calhoun (Bobby) Cooper; nephews, Frederick Cooper, RI, Jimmy Partee (Felisha), TN, Belvin McClinton and Muzik McClinton (Kimoncia), CA, special cousin, David Cooper (Rhonda); great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Michael Harris II exits game with lower back tightness 1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It’s not too early to say Braves are NL powerhouse
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ex-Gov. Perdue changes tune on budget cuts now that he’s chancellor
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
19h ago

Credit: AP

The Hawks are back in the play-in tournament. Here’s what to know
14h ago
The Latest

Blakely, Dianne
2h ago
Anderson, Jaquavious
2h ago
Jackson, Wanda Lee Williams
2h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
12h ago
AJC’s ‘Dangerous’ Dwellings’ series receives national journalism award
Action! Georgia overtakes New York in soundstage space for TV, movies; now 2nd behind Los...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top