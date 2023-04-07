Cooper, Norris

COOPER, Jr., Norris



Mr. Norris Cooper, Jr., age 78, passed on March 29, 2023, at Grady Hospital, Atlanta. Norris a 1963 Graduate of Carver High School, Naval Veteran, Retired US Postal Carrier and an Original Organizer and Committee Member of the Summerhill Reunion, Inc. Funeral Service will be held at Paradise Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The viewing will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10:00 AM. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Kirk. Those left to cherish his memories are two sisters, Ruby Partee Fairley and Sandra Cooper; his companion and loving friend, Cecelia Jefferson; aunt, Louise Harper; nieces, Bineta Cooper, RI, Casandra Calhoun (Bobby) Cooper; nephews, Frederick Cooper, RI, Jimmy Partee (Felisha), TN, Belvin McClinton and Muzik McClinton (Kimoncia), CA, special cousin, David Cooper (Rhonda); great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073

