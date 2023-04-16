COOPER, Meribeth "Puddy"



Meribeth "Puddy" Howard Cooper, age 78, passed away on April 8, 2023 with her life partner and husband of 56 years, Michael "Mike" Francis Cooper, by her side. Meribeth was an eternally positive, loving, kind, thoughtful and generous soul whose brightness was evident to anyone who was fortunate enough to know her.



Meribeth was born in 1945 in Chicago, IL, into a wonderful and gifted Howard/Mason Family. She was the second child of the late Gordon and Eleanor Howard and spent her childhood years in the Northern Chicago suburbs, graduating from New Trier High School in 1963. She was a proud little sister to the late Peter Mason Howard and revered and fun-loving, cool older sister to Martha, Miranda, and Paul.



In 1964, while a Freshman at Saint Olaf College, she met Mike and their friendship and connection sparked a classic and rare love story that was recognized by anyone who witnessed their interactions. Their respect and love for each other was a beacon of hope and awe to many and served as a foundation for a strong family unit and lifetime of happiness and experiences shared. Meribeth and Mike cherished their close friendships developed at St. Olaf, where Meribeth graduated with a degree in English in 1966. Meribeth also formed a unique and special relationship with Mike's Mom, Elizabeth, who shared a love for reading and conversation.



In 1966, the newlyweds left Minnesota for Atlanta, GA, where they both continued their studies in education (earning her Master's) and initiated their careers serving others as teachers and administrators in the metro-Atlanta area. Colleagues and students were lucky to share time with Mrs. Cooper and her career thrived as it allowed her deep appreciation for the power of words and learning to be her guiding light, differentiating her as an educator and mentor.



The Cooper family grew with the additions of David and Justin and the 70s, 80s, and early 90s were busy and fun years, with Meribeth being active in supporting cub/boy scouts, youth sports, and active in The League of Women Voters. Life-long friendships developed on Windgrove Road and through her book club were nurtured and sincerely valued. David and Justin's childhood friends saw the Cooper household as a second home and had the utmost respect for Meribeth, in particular.



Meribeth and Mike beamed with pride when spending time with or talking about their extended family, including daughters-in-law, Nicole and Maegan; and their 6 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Mason, Zachary, Sidney, Collette, and Andrew. Family was what mattered most to Meribeth and she was a role model to each of them in countless ways. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews who brought such happiness to her life, and who will certainly miss "Aunt Puddy" and her trademark smile.



Time spent and relationships formed at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection over the past 10 years were instrumental to Meribeth and helped to provide strength and solace, especially as she battled Parkinson's and Multiple Myeloma over the past 3+ years. A service honoring her at the church will be taking place on May 20 , 2023 at 11:08 AM, followed by a reception afterwards. The family expresses profound gratitude to the staff at The Atlanta Cancer Care, Rocksteady Boxing team, and Northside Hospital for their loving care for our Precious Meribeth. Although gone physically, she will live on in memories and through the multitude of people she touched in her lifetime.

