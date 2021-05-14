ajc logo
X

Cooper, Justice

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">COOPER, Justice M.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 26, of Smyrna, GA passed April 29, 2021. Funeral Service Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta. </font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel</p>

<p>1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>30310</p>

<p>https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top