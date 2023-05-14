COOPER, Jean Alice



Jean Alice Chapman Cooper of Tarentum, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Duluth, Georgia, at the age of 92.



Jean Alice Chapman Cooper was born in Tarentum, Pennsylvania to Dwight L Chapman and Lucile Cosby Chapman on September 9, 1930. She attended Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights and Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, before her marriage to David Blake Cooper on March 26, 1951. Jean was a loving mother to three children, David Cosby Cooper, Milford Blake Cooper and Isobel Jolie Cooper. She re-entered the work force in 1977, to join her husband in their family business of Cooper Music Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia. Jean enjoyed golf and playing bridge, and in her later years, managed to find time for all three of these things. She enjoyed spending her summers in Chautauqua, NY, which she had done her whole life, and had many friends, and enjoyed many activities there. She was on the board of directors for the Chautauqua Golf Course for a brief period, before her health would not allow her to continue playing golf. Jean also completed the course at the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle (CLSC). She will be sorely missed.



Jean Alice Chapman Cooper was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 65 years, David Blake Cooper; her sister, Dorothy Chapman Songer Flanagan; and her brother, Dwight Chapman.



Jean is survived by her sons, David C. Cooper and spouse, Zhanna, M. Blake Cooper and spouse, Donna; and her daughter, Isobel Jolie Cooper; grandchildren, Ian Blake Cooper and spouse, Robyn, Laura Jean Cooper, David Vladimir Cooper; and five great-grandchildren.



The family of Jean Cooper wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Inhabit Hospice and her dear and loving in-home caregivers, Tricia Rohde, Latesha Hines, Caroline Nelson and her daughter, Caryna, and Michelle Buford, whose efforts enabled us to be able to keep mom at home until the end.



A memorial service will be held in Chautauqua, NY, at 3:00 PM on June 30, 2023, location to be determined, with Rev. Mary Lee Talbot officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Chautauqua Foundation at: https//giving.chq.org.



