COOPER, Jack Stuart



Jack Stuart Cooper, 74, of Woodstock, died January 19, of Covid. Jack was was born in Duluth, GA, on April 19,1946 to Alice Mae Brown Cooper and Charles Virgil Cooper. He grew up in West Point, GA, where he enjoyed playing football, fishing, and being outdoors. A graduate of Troy State University, Jack was a classic salesman who never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Joe Cooper, and his daughter, Lauren. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Nancy Pulliam Cooper, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, Melissa, Frank and Kaelynne Taunton of Valley, AL, and two brothers, Bob and David Cooper of FL. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Contributions to the Lauren Cooper Memorial Scholarship at Kennesaw State University can be made in Jack's name at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://community.Kennesaw.edu/givetoscholarships__;!!JZyed81S!07vTSjKOCOaYClvoC7gsba4pBaJZaMZXrbphIp__7f5ITgNJdk7lPZ1ueOpfcrY$ or at Kennesaw State University Foundation



Attn: Lauren Cooper Scholarship, 3391 Town Pt. Dr. MD 90102 Kennesaw, GA 30144.

