Cooper, Gloria

COOPER (OGLETREE), Gloria Evelyn



Gloria Evelyn Ogletree Cooper peacefully passed away on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her sons Albert Cooper IV, Michael Cooper (Aveah), Tony Cooper (Donna) and Jeffrey Cooper, a sister, Ethelyn Walker, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. She will be interred at Westview Cemetery at a graveside service immediately after. Viewing Monday 2–6 PM at Murray Brothers. (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.