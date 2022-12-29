ajc logo
Cooper, Ferebee

COOPER, Ferebee

Ferebee Fenner Cooper, age 90, passed away December 15, 2022 in Roswell, GA, after a brief illness. Ferebee was born September 3, 1932 in Henderson, NC. She attended Collegiate School in Richmond, VA, and graduated from St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, VA.

Ferebee enjoyed a long career as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines in Atlanta.

She was devoted to all the pets she cared for over the years. She was predeceased by her mother, Ferebee Fenner Cooper Fowlkes Leake; her father, David Jackson Cooper; her stepfather, Richard W. Fowlkes; her brother, David Jackson Cooper Jr. and her stepsister, Louise Fowlkes Kegley. She is survived by cousins, Mary Lou Temple of Roanoke, VA, D. Boyd Kimball of Henderson, NC, Sydney Perry Cooper, III of Warrenton, NC, David S. Parham of Pine Knolls Shore, NC, and Grace Cooper Ramsay of Raleigh, NC; nieces, Sullivan Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper, and Mary Hardy Cooper of Columbia, SC; nephews, Andy Kegley of Wytheville, VA, Robert Kegley of Wytheville, VA, Richard Kegley of Atlanta, GA; and a niece, Mary Louise Kegley of Roanoke, VA. The family would like to thank the staff at Historic Roswell Place, where Ferebee resided since 2018. There will be a graveside service on January 5, 2023 at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond VA at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.

