COOPER, Donald Hoke



December 6, 1946–February 7, 2022



Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022, Don Cooper drove his great niece and nephew to school. He had been doing daily morning carpool since the older one entered preschool six years ago, and it had become a fun and meaningful part of his retirement years. He was chipper and funny with the kids as usual that morning. He provided them the usual Biscoff cookies and Werther's hard candies which were customary in the Uncle Don morning carpool limousine service. While waiting in the carpool line, his sister, Marsha (Cooper) King (husband David G. King) called, trying tirelessly to help him as always, and offered her usual daily dose of helpful suggestions which he most certainly would have ignored. He returned to his niece, Karen King's house, where he had a nice cup of coffee and gave his daily ration of bacon to the object of his affection, Harvey, the beloved family Dachshund. On the way back to his home of almost fifty years in Druid Hills, he stopped at the intersection of Lanier Place and N. Morningside. A group of passers by noticed something amiss, and they broke into his car to attempt to assist him, but he had already been called back to Heaven. The car was in drive, not park; it was his foot still on the brake that kept the car in place. The family was later able to connect with one of the good Samaritans, an MD, who performed CPR on him, who assured them that it happened so quickly that there would have been no time for pain or fear. The fact that the MD was a member of Haygood Memorial United Methodist, the church that he attended for years with his nieces and his mother Virginia Cooper (d. 2018), was a coincidence that fit perfectly into a lifetime of amazing serendipity and superlative capers. No doubt when reaching Heaven the first words out of his mouth were, "I know I just got here, but you're not going to believe this."



Don spoke in ancient southern proverbs and quoted Herodotus and Abraham Lincoln while tying off a fishing line. He believed so firmly in being a good citizen and pursued that ever elusive goal throughout his lifetime. He was a considerate neighbor, was well-regarded in his community, loved bird hunting and fishing, loved justice, and most of all loved people. His singular gift of gab was enjoyed by his friends and neighbors and especially by Karen during their daily phone call. Even by the teachers at the carpool line, who said they only ever recall a single great-uncle who gave the gift of his time to help the family with carpool duty: Uncle Don. He was loyal to his family beyond belief and put up with more baloney than he was due. With regard to many generations, how he loved to exclaim, "The women in this family are crazy!!" Then again it was because of his family and his very dear friends that Don was loved and cherished so profoundly. His absence is vastly and acutely felt. His nieces, Katherine King and Karen King (Pizel), and grand nieces and nephews, Wesley Pizel, Erin Pizel, Cooper King, and Bowen King, are the true heirs of his selflessness, storytelling, devotion, good humor, and unconditional love.



If you met Don even once he left an impression, and all who he ever knew are welcome at a Remembrance. Please come hungry and join us at Mary Mac's Tea Room on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:30 PM to share your favorite Don stories. Lunch will be provided. Don loved the food there but hadn't been back since they altered the cornbread muffins. Change was hard on the old boy.

