COOPER, Dona



Dona Cooper, 78, passed away on April 14, 2023, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House due to a stroke and an ongoing battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family. A service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 1:00 PM at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:00 PM.

