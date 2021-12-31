COOMBS, Mable



Celebration Of Life Services for Mrs. Mable Gartrell Coombs will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate: 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church, starting at 10 AM.



Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by daughters Dr. Janis Coombs Reid and Ms. Angelet Coombs; grandchildren Ms. Angeron Whatley Hackney (Erin); Ms. Amber Epps Bryant (Fernando) and Mr. Anderson C. Epps, IV many other relatives and friends. Monday, Public Viewing 1:00 till 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. CDC COVID guidelines will be enforced at both the Church and Cascade Chapel. All attendees will be required to wear masks. Church Service will be livestreamed and expression of sympathy may be shared at mbfh.com



