COOLEY, Marie



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marie Cooley will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1 PM, in our chapel with visitation 11 AM-1 PM prior to service.



Burial at John The Baptist Cemetery, Pachuta, MS., Saturday, January 14, 2023. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

