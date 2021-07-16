COOKE, Margaret



Margaret Allen Cooke, age 95 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Monday, July 19, 2021, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by her husband Jim and twin sons Joe and James. She is survived by her daughter Margaret Cooke Meek of Smyrna, granddaughter Michelle Burson Tidwell and her husband Michael Tidwell of Hampton, great-grandchildren Michael Blane Tidwell and Michelle Taylor Tidwell, great-great-granddaughter Freya Tidwell and brother Bob Allen of Wilmington, CA. She was the daughter of Maggie Clark Allen and William Matt Allen. Margaret Cooke graduated Atlanta Girls High in 1943 and attended GA Tech and GA State Colleges, and worked at Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta during World War II. She owned Cooke's Corner Antiques in Vinings and wrote a weekly antiques article for the Marietta Journal. Mrs. Cooke taught adult Sunday School and sang in the choir for over 50 years at Green Acres Baptist Church in Smyrna. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest love, after the Lord Jesus. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



