COOK, Willie



Mr. Willie Cook, age 74, passed away on April 14, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Saint Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Interment Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 12 PM-8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404)241-5656.

