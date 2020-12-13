Cook, Wanda

COOK (CAGLE), Wanda Lou
Age 68, passed Dec. 11, 2020. Services Dec. 15, 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church. Logan Funeral Home, Ellijay, GA.
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel
357 Dalton Street
