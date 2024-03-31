COOK, Robert "Bob"
Mr. Robert Cook, age 76, of Decatur, GA, passed March 23, 2024. Funeral Service Monday, April 1, 2024 at 11 AM, West Hunter Street Bpt. Church. "Bob" is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Anita Cook; as well as his children, Robert (Mary) Cook, Jr., Bryan (Chris) Cook, Robbi Nikkole Brown (Derick), and Temeka Delores Freeman (Erik); as well as nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
