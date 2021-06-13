COOK, Mary Jeannette



Mary Jeannette Cook, of Atlanta, Georgia, who lived to be 92 years old, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021. She was known for her quick wit, love of family and her belief in God. Jeannette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She greatly enjoyed her career as a dietician with the college school system prior to her marriage to her beloved husband, Don Cook. Cooking was a passion that she shared with her family. She is survived by her son, Grady Cook and his wife Nancy; daughter, Deannie de la Guardia and her husband Mario de la Guardia; grandchildren, Steven Cook and wife Brittany, Elizabeth Cook, Michael de la Guardia and his wife Josie and Michelle de la Guardia. A private memorial was held at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Franklin Graham's Samaritan purse. Prayers and memories would be greatly appreciated.



