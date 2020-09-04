COOK, John William John William Cook, professor emeritus of accountancy at Georgia State University, passed away on September 1, 2020. The son of Virginia Ireland and John Henry Cook, he was born on November 15, 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama. He obtained a bachelor's, master's and doctorate from the University of Alabama. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, the former Beverly Bush, and his daughter, Laura of Suwanee, his son, Alan of Austin, Texas, his son, Philip and wife Kim of Moscow, Idaho and their family. In addition to teaching at Georgia State University for thirty-six years, Dr. Cook was active in the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, having served as president in 1987-1988. He was awarded Accounting Educator of the Year, and Meritorious Service Award, the highest award from that organization. Also, he was involved with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, having served on the committee responsible for formulating the CPA exam. For more than forty years he was an active member of Briarcliff United Methodist Church until it closed in 2018. His current membership is at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Graveside services will take place on Friday, September 4, at Floral Hills Cemetery. Because of current pandemic conditions, a memorial service will take place later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John W. Cook Scholarship at Georgia State University Foundation or the Educational Foundation of the Georgia Society of CPAs.



