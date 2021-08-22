Cook, John

COOK, Jr., John "Lewis"



Age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Piedmont Hospital on Friday August 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife Sarah "Sally" Griffin Cook, son John Cook and wife, Kathy residents of Boston, daughter Ann Cook McColl of Marietta, grandchildren Rachel Cook, Lars McColl, and Carue McColl, sisters Rene Ellington and Frances Emmons, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years Cecelia Copeland Cook. A native of Decatur, Lewis attended Decatur High School and Southern Technical Institute. He was a long-time resident of Westfield Square in Decatur. He worked for 45 years at Stromquist and Company, where he was president for many years. He was a mentor to Stromquist employees and active in trade organizations. Lewis was a long-time member of St. Bede's Episcopal Church. He assisted with the community food pantry and served on the vestry. Lewis enjoyed outdoor activities including spending time with friends and family in the North Georgia mountains. He was an avid woodworker and made furniture and toys. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend of many, Lewis will be missed by all. In his memory, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

