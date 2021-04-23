COOK, John E.



John E. Cook, age 71, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA on April 19 due to complications of liver disease. He was born in St. Paul, MN on April 15, 1950, second child of Shirley Marie (Niles) and Eugene Thomas Cook. John graduated from Christopher Columbus High in Miami, FL in 1968 and briefly attended Loyola University. Self-educated throughout life, he was fluent in 10 languages, including Greek and Latin. John worked for several years as a TSA officer at Lambert Airport in St. MO, where his linguistic skills were invaluable. Those who knew him will remember his amazing memory, sense of humor, and love of animals. John never married. He is survived by his brothers Dennis E. Cook (Karen); and David A. Cook (Elizabeth). A private service will be held at Canton Funeral Home. Burial will be at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton, GA on April 26, 2021.

