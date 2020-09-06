X

Cook, Garland

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COOK, Jr., Garland Garland Bennie Cook, Jr., 68, of Suwanee, died September 3, 2020. Mr. Cook had a successful career as an attorney, first in the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office and then in private practice. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Apalachee Golf Club. Bennie also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting. He is survived by his loving wife, Maricar Cook; sons, Andrew Cook and Dennis Cook; granddaughter, Vanessa Cook; and brothers, David Cook, Steven Cook and Douglas Cook. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 8, at 2 o'clock with the family receiving friends beginning at 1 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.

