Cook, Franklin

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COOK, Franklin D.

Mr. Franklin D. Cook, age 89, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. He served for the Atlanta Police Department for 35 years and rose to the rank of Major.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

