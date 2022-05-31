COOK, Franklin D.



Mr. Franklin D. Cook, age 89, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. He served for the Atlanta Police Department for 35 years and rose to the rank of Major.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



