COOK (MOSS), Eva



Eva Moss Cook, age 97, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Cumming, GA surrounded by her loving daughters. Born in Talking Rock, GA on March 29,1924, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Omer G. and Della Moss, and her brothers Charlie, Elmer, Weldon and Edward Moss. Her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Charner F. Cook, Jr. (Frank), died in 2014, and we are sure he greeted her with open arms and a kiss before leading her to the dance floor of Heaven.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charna (Doug) McCurry, Renée Fowler and Nikki (Tim) Orr, her grandchildren Jason (Kristy) Bell, Shannon (Libor) Stojar, Shane (Leah) Henderson, Trace (Monica) Henderson, Lisa (Tom) Konz, and the great-grandchildren that brought her so much joy - Brittnie, Megan, Reese, Demri, Samantha, Brayden, Mila, Jayla, Sarah, MacKenzie and TJ, and great-great-grandchildren Brooks, Blake and Navy, as well as the many nieces and nephews who all loved "Aunt Eva".



Born and raised a farm girl, Mother tended gardens and livestock, gathered eggs and picked cotton, but maintained an independent streak - probably out of necessity with four brothers. After excelling in high school basketball, she was asked to join the women's team while working at Lockheed.



In 1944, she and Frank fell in love on their first date, married and began their incredible love story. The correspondence flowed while he was in the service, each letter closing with "All my love, All my life".



As they began their family, they set an example - Love God, your country and your family. They taught us the value of working hard, of pursuing our dreams and of always giving of your time and money to those less fortunate. They also made time for fun, whether it was a trip to Florida, the Smokey Mountains, or once in the early 60's all to way to Disney Land. There were the birthday celebrations, Thanksgivings, and annual Christmas breakfasts, each an opportunity to celebrate our blessings and one another.



She was an excellent seamstress, a wonderful cook, and always kept a beautiful home, but she really preferred being outside - tending her heirloom flowers or growing vegetables in the garden. And boy did she like shopping, especially with her girls! She loved spring and fall at the beach, sitting on the porch visiting with friends, and just spending time with Frank.



An uncommon beauty until the end, she was kind and thankful, spirited and witty, generous and fair, and loving - always loving. Although we will miss her more than words can say, we will be sustained by our memories. She was and will always be our heart.



Our sincere gratitude and thanks go to the compassionate staff of GA Mountains Hospice, to Dr. Jayanthi Srinivasiah of Georgia Cancer Specialists, and to her loving caregivers.



Services will be held at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA with Rev. Mike Schmid presiding. The family will receive friends for visitation at Noon on Thursday preceding the service.



Mother and Daddy will be interred in a private service at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mother would have been grateful for a donation to a charity of your choice or a family in need.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



