Cook, Ernest

Obituaries
3 hours ago

COOK, Ernest Lawrence "Ernie"

Mr. Ernest "Ernie" Lawrence Cook, Jr., age 62, died on April 10, 2023, at his residence in Atlanta, Georgia. Ernie was born in Thomson, Georgia but grew up in Augusta, where he graduated from Augusta Preparatory School. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1983, and spent his career as an aeronautical engineer with Lockheed, in Marietta. Ernie is survived by his mother, Carolyn Winter of Roxboro, North Carolina; his stepmother, Naomi Watkins of Savannah, Georgia; his sister, Terri Cook, of Augusta, Georgia; his brother, Richard Cook (Tammy) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Lawrence Cook, Sr.; and his stepfather, James Winter. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, April 15, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia

