Cook, Elinor

COOK (HOWARD), Elinor



Elinor Howard Cook, deeply devoted wife, proud mother, and friend to so many, passed into God's hands early on the morning of January 2, 2022. Elinor was born on December 12,1946 in Decatur, Georgia. The younger of two daughters of William Schley Howard, Jr and his wife Nelle Chamlee Howard, Elinor was raised in Decatur and graduated with the Class of 1965 from Decatur High School. She met Leslie Cook, a student at Georgia Tech, as they both attended the Westminster Fellowship at Decatur Presbyterian Church. She graduated from University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Home Economics and married Leslie on December 30, 1969. Together, they raised two cherished sons, Alex and Michael.



Elinor made Decatur Presbyterian Church the center of her life and actively served to point of being known as The Church Lady- an affectionate nickname that she accepted with pride and joy. Her faith, her most cherished relationships, memories and experiences extend from her life at Decatur Presbyterian. She found a strong sense of purpose in serving others through the DPC community to bring joy and comfort and a sense of belonging to those around her. She also found particular joy in the music and worship created by the church's choirs and the organ.



Elinor supported the goals and dreams of her husband, sons and friends with unwavering commitment and enthusiasm. She loved supporting her sons' passions and hobbies throughout her life where her voice as a cheerleader could not be missed in the largest crowds. Throughout her life, Elinor was a hard-working, persistent, force of nature who was full of energy and always involved in the center of the action wherever she went. When it was time to relax and recharge, Elinor could be found on the back deck reading a book or needlepointing while looking over the ocean at Holden Beach, NC. It allowed her to feel a different closeness to God and those that she loved.



Elinor is survived by her loving and devoted husband Les Cook, and her cherished sons Alex Cook (Gwen) and Michael Cook (Emmie). She will be greatly missed by her sister Lucia Howard Sizemore and her husband Thomas Sizemore III and their two daughters Julia Sizemore Nesbit and Laura Sizemore.



Elinor will be honored with a private graveside service at Decatur Cemetery followed by a celebration of Elinor's life to be held at Decatur Presbyterian Church in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030 www.dpchurch.org, especially to the Nelle Howard Organ Fund. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

