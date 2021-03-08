COOK, Deborah Louise



Deborah Louise Cook passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home in Decatur, Georgia. Louise was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 14, 1953. She graduated from Walker High School in Atlanta and from Bryn Mawr College in 1975, where she studied Sociology. She then attended Emory University and received her master's degree in Public Health. Also she studied Physics at Georgia Tech. After working at the Martin Luther King Center, Louise was the Senior Administrator for Dr. William "Bill" Foege, director at the Carter Center. She was with the Carter Center at the Task Force for Child Survival for the rest of her career.



Louise was an avid nature lover. She was a member of the High Museum of Art, Atlanta Botanical Gardens and loved bird watching. She also loved to travel and she especially enjoyed scuba diving. Louise designed beautiful costumes for Dragon Con and enjoyed the celebration every year.



Her beloved pets over the years were Cassie, Ridge, Ruby and presently Journey (Labs), and Skyrocket and Socks (cats). She also enjoyed fostering dogs until they were placed with their forever families.



Louise is survived by her son, Alexander Joseph Hale, Jr, of Decatur, Georgia and her mother, Emma Elizabeth Campbell Cook, also of Decatur. She is preceded in death by her father, William "Billy" Lloyd Cook.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

