COOK, Charles Henry "Charlie"



Charles H. Cook, 73, of Woodstock GA, passed away April 1, 2023. Charles is survived by his son, Michael Cook, daughter Cristy Speer and grandson Braeden Speer. He is predeceased by his mother and father Joseph F Cook and Hazel Webb Cook, brothers Pan and Joe Cook and his sister Judy Brown. Service to be announced at a later date.