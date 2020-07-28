Cook, Charles

COOK, Jr., Charles William Charles William "Cookie" Cook, Jr., of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away on July 20, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Mr. Cook was born in East Point, Georgia, on February 4, 1948. He graduated from Lakeshore High School in College Park, Georgia, in 1966, and he attended DeKalb College. When he was a student at Kathleen Mitchell Elementary School, a teacher called him "Cookie" to distinguish him from another student named Charles. The nickname followed him throughout his life. Mr. Cook is survived by his wife of 15 years, Annette Allen Cook, children Michael Cook (Jenny) and Joanna Cook Jacobs (Jeff), step-children Kyle Garriga and Jon Voiselle (Heather), and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Pattie Cook Elliott, Robin Cook Thomas, and brother Mike Cook (Robin Vansant Cook), all of Fayetteville, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Cook, Sr., and Doris Bryan Cook. While attending college, Mr. Cook worked as an EMT for Hemperley Funeral Home in East Point. Most of his career was spent in the power line construction industry in Charleston, South Carolina, where he lived for 16 years. His last and happiest position was at JJKane Auctioneers, a division of Altec Industries, in Birmingham, Alabama. A man of enormous faith, Mr. Cook was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where he had served on the vestry as junior warden. He was blessed with a magnetic personality and a smile that made everyone a friend. He enjoyed preparing holiday meals and dinner parties at home. A talented woodworker, he created stunning decor for every room of his home. Before Covid-19 took his life, Mr. Cook had been courageously fighting a war with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, saved his life when all hope appeared gone, giving Mr. Cook 20 quality months following his diagnosis. He and his wife, Annette, cherished every day they were together. A candlelight vigil was held at Mr. Cook's home on Wednesday evening, where church friends and family gathered to pray for this loving husband, father, friend and mentor. A family memorial will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Mr. Cook's honor to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Cartersville or to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Condolences for the family may be left at www.owenfunerals.com. Owens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

