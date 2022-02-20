COOK, Ann Dell



Angels in Heaven rejoiced when Ann Dell (Stinnett) Cook earned her wings on February 7, 2022, after a brief illness. Ann was born to Hoot and Chi Chi Stinnett on June 8, 1945, in Madisonville, KY. She married her loving husband of 54 years, Rev. Ed Cook, on September 2, 1967, and served beside him in churches in the North Georgia United Methodist Conference until his retirement. While nurturing two children, Randy (Tammy Jo) and Margaret, she began her college career as a 38 year old graduating from LaGrange College after 4 years with a degree in social work. By chance, Ann began her career in nursing homes and Senior Services until retirement in 2004. She was active in United Methodist Women wherever she lived. Her service in the Lions Club for many years earned her the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship in honor of humanitarian service. She was also a Stephen Minister for several years. Ann was well known for her positive uplifting spirit despite several debilitating illnesses throughout her life. Ann leaves behind her adoring husband and two children; sister, Joy Waldrop of Murray, KY; brother, Mike Stinnett (Debbie) of Almo, KY, along with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild and many beloved relatives and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and brother, Lee Stinnett. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 24 at 2:00 PM at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to the Northbrook UMC or the Woodstock Lions Club, P.O. Box 711, Woodstock, GA 30188. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



