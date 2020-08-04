COOK, Angie Angie Luck Cook, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2020. She was born in Carrollton, GA on May 16, 1925 to the late Thomas Rice Luck and Jessie Hobgood Luck. She graduated from Carrollton High School, West Georgia College and the University of Georgia where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta. Later in life she received a Masters in Library Science from Emory University and worked for 15 years at West Georgia Regional Library. Above all, Angie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her immediate family as well as her many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Due to her love for Carrollton and Carroll County, she was in numerous groups involved with supporting the arts and preserving the area. She is survived by her children, Jane, Bill, Luck, Tom (Terri) and niece, Jessica Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Cook, brother, Thomas R. Luck, sister, Jane L. Jenkins, sister-in-law, Betsy Cook, niece, Susan Duncan and daughter-in-law, Nancy Cook. The family expresses deep gratitude to the faithful and skilled caregivers who brought comfort and joy to her life in her final years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service at her beloved Carrollton First United Methodist Church. You are invited to a graveside service and interment on Tuesday, August 4, at 11 AM, at the Carrollton City Cemetery with Pastors Larry Patton and Ken Stephens officiating. We ask that those that plan to attend the service to maintain social distancing guidelines. For those that prefer to wear a mask, we highly encourage you to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Angie Luck Cook. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

