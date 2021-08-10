CONWAY, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard E. "Dick" Conway passed away August 6, 2021, having survived metastatic prostate cancer for over 13 years. Richard was born on March 16, 1938, son of the late Winston E. Conway and Irene Y. Conway of Rome, Georgia.



Richard grew up in the Celanese Village outside of Rome, Georgia and attended Celanese Elementary School. He was proud to be a "village kid." Richard graduated in the Rome High School Class of 1956.



Richard married the love of his life, Barbara Cherry Conway, on June 14, 1958 and they have celebrated 63 years of marriage.



Richard graduated from Georgia Tech as a Mechanical Engineer in 1961 having been a co-op student with Georgia Power. He later was a member of the 78th AMP Class of Harvard Business School. He joined Georgia Power after graduation and served in many capacities, retiring in 1990 as Senior Vice President - Nuclear. He was a consultant at Watts Bar – TVA for several years as well as serving as President of Williams Engineering in Stone Mountain.



Other than raising a beautiful family of 27, one of his proudest achievements was attaining the rank of Eagle Scout at age 13.



Richard was a proud member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and the Blazer Sunday School class.



He is survived by his wife and four children – son Richard E. Conway, Jr of Charlotte, NC; daughters Cherry Hudgins (Tim) of Sandy Springs, GA, Lisa Duke (Rick) of Cincinnati, OH, and Christa Haller (Dan) of Charlotte, NC.



He is proudly survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren - Katie Duesenberg (Tripp), Wesley, Wyatt and Lanie Kate; Richard (Trey) Conway III (Lexie), Virginia; Annie, Russell, Frank and Mary Lu Hudgins of Sandy Springs, GA; Caroline, Andrew and Elizabeth Duke of Cincinnati, OH; Daniel, Grace and Michael Haller of Charlotte, NC.



Richard is also survived by his brother Randall Conway of Campobello, SC, sister-in-law Sandra T. Myers of Bismarck, ND and also many nieces and nephews.



A family service is planned in the Columbarium at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with inurnment to follow.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Music Program at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.



