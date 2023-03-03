X
Conroy, Shirley

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CONROY, Shirley B.

Shirley Mae Burns Conroy passed away February 24, at home at 99 ½ years. She is the wife of late, Leo E., retired SAC at FBI and later CocaCola executive.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ, Shirley graduated from Ohio University and taught 1st grade for many years.

She and Leo settled in Dunwoody, GA in 1972 and Hilton Head 1984. She enjoyed golf, bridge, travel and entertaining at home.

Shirley is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathleen C. Burns of NJ; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held March 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park. HM Patterson & Son, Sandy Springs, GA.




