Conrad, Luther

CONRAD, Jr., Luther



Luther Neil Conrad Jr. born June 30, 1931, died peacefully at his home on August 22, 2021. A native Atlantan, he attended E. Rivers Elementary School and Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN. He graduated from The University of Georgia where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. Neil served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force for three years as a pilot and flight instructor. He was in the retail clothing business associated with Hartmarx stores. Neil was a member of the Buckhead Lions Club, The Piedmont Driving Club, The Sea Island Club and Saint Anne's Episcopal Church. He had a love of travel, Big Creek in the North Georgia Mountains, and his special place at the beach. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Stiles Young Conrad; three children, Nancy Conrad Lovell, Katherine Conrad Thornwell (Rembert), and Neil J. Conrad (Ann). Seven grandchildren, Gracie Lovell Gaspard (Bryan), John B, Lovell (Bekah), Missy Lovell Garrett (Brian), Ashby Thornwell Zevitas (Mike), James R. Thornwell, Tripp Conrad, Ceci Conrad, and seven great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be held on September 11 at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Neil's name to The Saint Simons Land Trust or Saint Anne's Episcopal Church.

