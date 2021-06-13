CONRAD, Donald



Mr. Donald William Conrad, age 90, of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. He attended Plant High School in Tampa and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Mr. Conrad was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. An IBM lifer, he retired to Amelia Island, FL where he enjoyed his family, the beach, and watching Gator football. A wonderful husband, brother, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Ann. Survivors include Donald W. Conrad, Jr., Lynn Wright (Charles); and Nancy Newton (Jim), and his five grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork/donate/tribute_gifts.



