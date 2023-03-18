CONRAD, Annette Thomas



Annette Conrad of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Ruth Annette Thomas was born on April 17, 1947 to Flavie and Custis Thomas in Albemarle, NC. After attending Albemarle High School and enjoying her years as a majorette in the marching band, she attended Peace College. She was bitten by the travel bug, and traveled to Atlanta where she started an illustrious 34-year career with Delta Airlines as flight attendant. While at Delta, she appeared in several Delta ads and was regarded as a "super" flight attendant. She balanced a wonderful career as well as a beautiful family. In 1977, she married fellow Delta employee Jerry Conrad. She immediately became a mother to Jerry's daughter, Kim, and went on to have two more children, sons, Kris and Kevin. She was extremely supportive and active in her children's lives, taking "early bird" flights so her schedule would allow her to be home with her children. She was a beloved mother, attentive nurse, respected teacher, capable chauffer, and "wooden spoon" disciplinarian. Throughout her life, she thought only of others and made sure their needs were met before her own. She is known to many as an extremely thoughtful and caring person, always buying gifts for her friends on her many travels. She spent many years taking trips to Myrtle Beach with her parents where she found her love of water, and enjoyed time at her lake house, and the beach throughout her adult years. She traveled extensively and enjoyed many cruises and traveling all over the world with her husband and friends. Annette was a longtime member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church where she participated in many Bible study classes. Annette was predeceased by her parents, Flavie and Custis Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jerry Conrad; her sons, Kris (Kara) Conrad and Kevin (Laura Conrad); her daughter, Kim (Keith) Gaddie; and her seven grandchildren, Collin, Alec, Cassidy, Kenedy, Abby, Brooks, and Blake. A Celebration of Life will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church on April 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. Family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SARAH CANNON RESEARCH INSTITUTE in Nashville, TN.



