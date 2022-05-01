CONOLEY, Stephen A.



Stephen A. Conoley, age 55, of Marietta passed away April 25, 2022. A native of Atlanta, he attended Auburn University and Georgia State University where he received a B.A. degree in Finance in 1991. Mr. Conoley served in the United States Air Force from 1986–1990 as an Aircraft Armament Specialist and was employed with Alight Solutions as a Senior Data Specialist. Steve was most proud of his two sons, Jackson (20) and Dylan (18) and his favorite pastime was playing his guitar in his home studio and listening to music, spending time on Lake Lanier in his boat with his boys and home improvements. He is survived by two sons, Jackson Conoley and Dylan Conoley of Thomasville, GA and sisters, Mary (Dr. Arthur) Constantine, Franklin, TN, Karen (Steve) Gowins, Birmingham, AL, Teresa Marino, Birmingham, AL and was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Conoley Smith, Pell City, AL. Also survived by brothers Glenn (Anne) Conoley, Atlanta, GA and John James III (Patty), Arlington, TX. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



