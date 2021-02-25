CONNOLLY, Shane



Shane Matthew Connolly of Atlanta passed away on February 19, 2021. The son of Patrick M. Connolly and Anne E. Connolly, Shane was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1992. In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his sisters, Lauren (husband Drew Dawson) and Maeve (husband Matt Szambelan), Aunts Maryclare McSweeney (Tuck) and Margaret Cutinello (Jim), Uncle Michael Noone, by his beloved nephew and nieces, Cormac (his godson), Kinsale and Adare Dawson, and newly arrived Mary Finnegan Szambelan, as well as several cousins.



In addition, Shane is survived by a legion of friends who share his family's heartbreak and with whom he also shared deep love, loyalty and joy.



Shane was a graduate of the Marist School in Atlanta and earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. In college, he also minored in Music as a classical guitarist, nurturing his life long love of and great talent for music. An Atlanta Falcons season ticketholder for many years, Shane was also one of the Atlanta Braves' most enthusiastic fans. Most recently, Shane was a Restaurant Manager at the Republic Social House in the Grant Park section of Atlanta.



Visitation will be held with social distancing outside in the Courtyard at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE in Brookhaven on Thursday, February 25 at 11 AM, concluding with tributes from family and friends beginning at approximately Noon. The funeral Mass will follow at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody at 2 PM.



Contributions in Shane's name may be made to a memorial fund being established for that purpose at the Marist School, 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319.



