CONNER, Wanda N. Wanda N. Conner, age 81, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, August 28, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Reverend Donald Richards officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, August 27, from 5 PM until 7 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. An online guest book is located at: www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

