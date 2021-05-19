CONNER, Robert



On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Robert Perry Conner, loving husband and father to 3 children, went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 83.



Born and raised in Rockdale County, he was preceded by his parents, Keelous and Dora Conner; sister, Kathleen Young. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Carolyn Conner; daughter and son-in-law, LoriAnn and Tim Christian; son, Todd Conner; son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Brandy Conner; grandchildren, Chad, Corey, Clayton, Shannon and Kristen; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Elaine Conner, Harvey and Deloris Conner; sisters-in-law, Deloris Maddox, Judy Merritt; brother-in-law, Charles Young.



Perry was in the Army Reserves, in the landscaping business for over 40 years as well as active with mission work in Kenya for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and traveling. Perry was an active member of New Covenant Fellowship Church.



He will forever be remembered by those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Covenant Fellowship, P.O. Box 80876, Conyers, GA 30012, in support of Rock Bridge Ministries of the Upendo Church in Kenya.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cross and Crown Pavilion, 2461 O'Neil Road, Conyers, GA 30094, with Rev. Mark Barbour and Rev. Craig Cox officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 677 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at New Covenant Fellowship, 1295 Parker Road, Conyers, Ga 30094, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at, www.scotward.com Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012. (770) 483-7216.

